South Africa

Police investigating after body of boy found at staircase of his apartment

He was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon, body found on Wednesday

14 May 2025 - 20:34 By TimesLIVE
Jayden Lee Meek, 11, was last seen on Tuesday at 3.30pm when the school transport dropped him off. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Police have launched an investigation after the body of Jayden Lee Meek, who was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon, was discovered on a staircase at the Swazi Complex in Fleurhof, Johannesburg, on Wednesday morning.

Meek, 11, was last seen on Tuesday at 3.30pm when the school transport dropped him off.

In a statement announcing his death, the Florida community policing forum said it was working closely with the Florida police and the family to ensure all necessary investigations were conducted thoroughly.

Our hearts go out to his mother, grandmother and the entire Meek family. We cannot imagine your pain, but your community stands with you in this time of loss,” the CPF said.

