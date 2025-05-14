South Africa

Sassa warns that reports of double pay reports for June are fake news

Posts have been making the rounds on social media

14 May 2025 - 19:59 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sassa says it is aware of the fake news that says it is announcing double grant payments in June.
Sassa says it is aware of the fake news that says it is announcing double grant payments in June.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed reports that it will pay double payments to social grant recipients in June. 

In recent weeks, fake posts have been making the rounds on social media, alleging that the grant recipients will receive double payments in June. 

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said that the reports of announcements of double grant payments in June are completely false and grant recipients should not believe them.

“We appeal to our beneficiaries not to expect any double payment in June as stated in various fake news reports, particularly on social media platforms. In line with the ministry of finance's policy statement in March, grant increases were announced and came into effect in April, and there will be another increase in October. Any other increase not announced by credible and relevant authorities should be treated as lies”, said Letsatsi. 

Letsatsi also dismissed reports that Sassa has introduced new rules that could affect grant payments. 

He reiterated that on April 30, Sassa announced verification processes only for targeted grant beneficiaries in the May 2025 payment run to encourage them to update their information at Sassa offices.

He explained the targeted beneficiaries were those who use alternative forms of identification other than the standard 13-digit South African identity number to receive their social grants.

Letsatsi said other beneficiaries that are targeted include those identified through the bulk means test process, to check if they have some income that flows into other bank accounts that they did not disclose to Sassa.

“We appeal to our beneficiaries to only rely on credible sources of information on our official social media pages. Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries”, said Letsatsi.

TimesLIVE

 

READ MORE:

Old age grants will not be stopped — Sassa dismisses 'fake news'

Sassa dismissed as fake news social media posts and reports claiming that the old age grant will be stopped in May if certain documents are not ...
News
3 weeks ago

Four Sassa fraudsters ordered to pay back the money

Four women who had been collecting child support grants for non-existent children since 2012 using fake birth certificates have been convicted of ...
News
2 months ago

Sassa admin clerks 'skimming cash from fake disability grants' arrested

A two-day sting operation by the Hawks has brought down a social grant fraud scam, with 11 people arrested.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  2. Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag South Africa
  3. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa
  4. City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages South Africa
  5. Sanral denies it is lowering speed limits news

Latest Videos

Only face-to-face meeting with Putin can bring ceasefire: Zelenskiy | REUTERS
Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS