Sassa warns that reports of double pay reports for June are fake news

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed reports that it will pay double payments to social grant recipients in June.
In recent weeks, fake posts have been making the rounds on social media, alleging that the grant recipients will receive double payments in June.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said that the reports of announcements of double grant payments in June are completely false and grant recipients should not believe them.
“We appeal to our beneficiaries not to expect any double payment in June as stated in various fake news reports, particularly on social media platforms. In line with the ministry of finance's policy statement in March, grant increases were announced and came into effect in April, and there will be another increase in October. Any other increase not announced by credible and relevant authorities should be treated as lies”, said Letsatsi.
Letsatsi also dismissed reports that Sassa has introduced new rules that could affect grant payments.
He reiterated that on April 30, Sassa announced verification processes only for targeted grant beneficiaries in the May 2025 payment run to encourage them to update their information at Sassa offices.
He explained the targeted beneficiaries were those who use alternative forms of identification other than the standard 13-digit South African identity number to receive their social grants.
Letsatsi said other beneficiaries that are targeted include those identified through the bulk means test process, to check if they have some income that flows into other bank accounts that they did not disclose to Sassa.
“We appeal to our beneficiaries to only rely on credible sources of information on our official social media pages. Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries”, said Letsatsi.
