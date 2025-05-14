South Africa

Soshanguve baby bitten and beaten: father gets life term, mother 15 years

14 May 2025 - 15:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One-year-old Sphesihle Nonlanhla Njobe was murdered by her parents in Soshanguve, Pretoria, in May 2022. Stock photo.
One-year-old Sphesihle Nonlanhla Njobe was murdered by her parents in Soshanguve, Pretoria, in May 2022. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vitalinka

A young couple living in Soshanguve who murdered their baby have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms.

One-year-old Sphesihle Nonlanhla Njobe died in May 2022.

Pretoria prosecutor Hanlie du Preez led evidence in court from a pathologist, which revealed the baby girl had been severely abused, with four broken ribs, bruises and bite marks on her body.

Her father Joseph Molwana, 25, was this week sentenced to life imprisonment. Her mother Zanele Njobe, 20, who was then aged 17 and therefore a legal minor at the time of the offence, was sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment in terms of the Child Justice Act.

Both were also sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment for child abuse. In addition, Molwana, a Mozambican, received a two-year sentence for being in the country illegally.

The court ordered Molwana's sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence. Both accused were declared unfit to work with children.

Magistrate Pieter Nel found the couple showed no remorse and their child had suffered prolonged abuse. He stressed the need to protect society from such individuals.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Woman gives birth assisted by police after scaring neighbours with her cries

Neighbours who heard “hysterical screaming” rushed to the nearest police station on Wednesday, fearing violence was afoot — only to discover it was ...
News
7 hours ago

Durban woman arrested 'after kidnapping baby to deceive boyfriend'

A two-week-old baby allegedly kidnapped in Durban has been found safe and a 21-year-old woman has been arrested.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Baby Saver boxes: lifelines to moms or criminal tools?

Baby Savers South Africa is taking the government to court over the ban on baby boxes in Gauteng. Are they a harmful tool that makes child ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Man defends wife who threw baby from taxi

Wife claims she thought they were being kidnapped for muti, and was trying to save her child
News
3 weeks ago

15 Easter babies born in the Free State on Friday morning

The Free State health department welcomed 15 Easter babies on Friday morning, with the first delivered at Nala Hospital in Bothaville at 1.15am.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa
  2. Cape cops arrest man with more than R1m in cash packed in bag South Africa
  3. Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says South Africa
  4. City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages South Africa
  5. Hawks conduct search and seizure operation in Pretoria high court South Africa

Latest Videos

Only face-to-face meeting with Putin can bring ceasefire: Zelenskiy | REUTERS
Phumelele Cafu SHOCKS Japan - Defeating Kosei Tanaka | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS