WATCH LIVE | Status of South Africa's electricity generation performance

14 May 2025 - 08:53 By TimesLIVE
Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is updating the media in Pretoria on the status of South Africa's electricity generation performance.

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding during evening peak

Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Tuesday until 10pm on Thursday.
News
20 hours ago

Eskom aiming for no power cuts for next four months

Eskom said on Monday it was optimistic about the power outlook for winter, aiming for no electricity cuts in the next four months if breakdowns stay ...
News
1 week ago

Large parts of Johannesburg inner city plunged into darkness

Large parts of the Johannesburg inner city were plunged into darkness due to an unplanned power outage which affected  customers in Parktown West, ...
News
1 week ago

South Africa’s shift from coal to renewables: how it’s going

Though the US has pulled out, the other partners remain committed. In fact, financing has begun pouring in
News
1 week ago
