South Africa

Woman gives birth assisted by police after scaring neighbours with her cries

14 May 2025 - 12:45 By Kabungane Biyela
Sergeants Sehano Khalaki and Thabo Kgomojong attended to a woman giving birth on a couch at Lime Acres.
Image: supplied

Neighbours who heard “hysterical screaming” rushed to the nearest police station on Wednesday morning, fearing violence was afoot — only to discover it was the sound of an unexpected childbirth.

The happy outcome in the Northern Cape mining town of Lime Acres was aided by two police sergeants who went to the house. They opened the door and found a woman giving birth on the couch.

The 27-year-old's boyfriend was out when she noticed fluid running down her thighs. She couldn't get to a phone to call an ambulance as the pain was unbearable. 

Sgt Sehoni Khalaki recounted how two neighbours came running into the police station saying someone was crying hysterically and they were afraid it might be serious,

“My colleague Sgt Thabo Kgomojong and I rushed to the scene. The lady was alone but she wasn't scared because she knew the fluid meant she was about to give birth,” she said.

“She gave birth to a baby boy.”

Khalaki said they called for an ambulance which arrived within minutes. The crew cut the umbilical cord and transported the mother and child to hospital.

The mood was happy. Before departing for the medical check-up, the mom was “having casual conversations with her neighbours, telling them about the birth”.

TimesLIVE

