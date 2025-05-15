South Africa

Andy Kawa's rapist sentenced to life in jail, more than 14 years after attack

15 May 2025 - 15:36 By TimesLIVE
Moses Gqesha, the man convicted of raping Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa in 2010, was on Thursday handed a life sentence in the Gqeberha high court.
Image: Werner Hills

The Gqeberha man linked through forensics to the rape of Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa was on Thursday handed eight life sentences. 

Moses Gqesha was convicted by judge Phillip Zilwa in March for kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft and rape. He has now been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment on these counts, with life sentences for eight counts of rape, all of which are to run concurrently.

Gqesha has a history of criminal behaviour, with previous convictions dating to 1993, including housebreaking, theft and possession of drugs.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the link to Kawa was made after he was arrested for a stolen lawnmower in 2020. Forensic evidence collected from him was matched to Kawa's case.

Kawa sued the police and won a judgment in 2018 from judge Sarah Sephton agreeing officers were “grossly negligent” in that they had failed to conduct a proper search for her after she was reported missing, which could have ended the ordeal much sooner. Once found, they did not adequately follow up on CCTV footage and DNA evidence, the court ruled.

Kawa was accosted in December 2010 after going to the city's main beachfront, where she parked her vehicle and decided to walk along Kings Beach. There she was grabbed by Gqesha and subjected to a 15-hour ordeal, during which she was beaten and raped multiple times at knifepoint.

During the trial, Gqesha only admitted to stealing from her. Senior state advocate Ismat Cerfontein, however, led the evidence of several witnesses, including Kawa, and presented compelling forensic evidence, leading to the conviction.

TimesLIVE

