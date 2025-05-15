South Africa

Have you seen him? Reward offered as police search for missing boy, 14

15 May 2025 - 07:49 By TimesLIVE
David Waterboer went missing on February 7 in Nababeep.
Image: SAPS

Northern Cape police are calling for information into the disappearance of 14-year-old David Waterboer and for anyone who has seen him to contact detectives.

He was last seen on February 7 in Nababeep by his mother before she left for work, spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said. He was wearing black short pants, a black T-shirt and navy blue sandals.

“He reportedly intended to attend a sport event in Concordia.”

A reward of R75,000 is on offer from the police to anyone who “can assist with locating David and with the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator or perpetrators,” said Ehlers.

Detectives from Springbok family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, working with police officers from Springbok and Nababeep, are searching for him.

“All information will be handled confidentially and can be relayed to Capt Whynoma Love at 082 874 4532 or 027 712 8104.”

Information can also be shared via the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or on the MySAPS App.

