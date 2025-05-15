Northern Cape police are calling for information into the disappearance of 14-year-old David Waterboer and for anyone who has seen him to contact detectives.
He was last seen on February 7 in Nababeep by his mother before she left for work, spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said. He was wearing black short pants, a black T-shirt and navy blue sandals.
“He reportedly intended to attend a sport event in Concordia.”
A reward of R75,000 is on offer from the police to anyone who “can assist with locating David and with the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator or perpetrators,” said Ehlers.
Detectives from Springbok family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, working with police officers from Springbok and Nababeep, are searching for him.
“All information will be handled confidentially and can be relayed to Capt Whynoma Love at 082 874 4532 or 027 712 8104.”
Information can also be shared via the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or on the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
Have you seen him? Reward offered as police search for missing boy, 14
Image: SAPS
Northern Cape police are calling for information into the disappearance of 14-year-old David Waterboer and for anyone who has seen him to contact detectives.
He was last seen on February 7 in Nababeep by his mother before she left for work, spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said. He was wearing black short pants, a black T-shirt and navy blue sandals.
“He reportedly intended to attend a sport event in Concordia.”
A reward of R75,000 is on offer from the police to anyone who “can assist with locating David and with the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator or perpetrators,” said Ehlers.
Detectives from Springbok family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, working with police officers from Springbok and Nababeep, are searching for him.
“All information will be handled confidentially and can be relayed to Capt Whynoma Love at 082 874 4532 or 027 712 8104.”
Information can also be shared via the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or on the MySAPS App.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
17,968 missing South Africans reunited with families in the past five years
‘Art chooses you’: Limpopo cop whose passion ensures sketchy guys are brought to book
The Joshlin case's urgent lesson
Justice fails our kids: Despair as child abuse cases stall in court
Police investigating after body of boy found at staircase of his apartment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos