South Africa

Laptops stolen from rural school a month after unveiling

15 May 2025 - 07:04 By Mfundo Mkhize
Sibongumbovu pupils demonstrated what they were learning about coding and robotics to communications minister Solly Malatsi and uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas in April 2025.
Image: UMngeni Local Municipality via Facebook

uMngeni mayor Christopher Pappas has called on police to prioritise an investigation into the theft of laptops from the Sibongumbovu school in Cedara, just outside Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Pappas also called on the community of Merrivale “to come together to expose those who are responsible for the destruction and theft of the donated school property”.

“Do not protect those who steal from your children. Report them and help them ensure they face justice.”

Pappas said in the early hours of May 13, criminals looted the facility stealing 20 donated laptops which formed part of the school’s IT equipment and also damaged infrastructure.

“The cyber lab was not just a room filled with machines. It was a bridge between rural learners and the digital future. It was built to offer coding, robotics and digital literacy skills to a generation that needs access to the 21st century tools. The dream has now been torn apart,” said Pappas.

The theft comes a month after the lab was officially unveiled by communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi.

Pappas said they suspected whoever was responsible had inside knowledge of the school’s layout and security measures. “It was targeted and calculated and a strategic hit against progress in one of the province’s most under-resourced communities.”

Members of the public who might have information on the incident are urged to contact W/ O Nsindane at 033 845 6526.

TimesLIVE

