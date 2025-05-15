South Africa

Sama calls for better care for junior doctors after death of intern at work

PSA alleged a supervisor forced the doctor to work while he was critically ill

15 May 2025 - 16:55
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South African Medical Association has called for better working conditions for junior doctors after an intern died at work on Monday. Stock photo.
The South African Medical Association has called for better working conditions for junior doctors after an intern died at work on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has called for urgent reform in the treatment of junior doctors, warning that unsafe working conditions are putting young health-care workers and patients at risk.

This association was responding to the death of Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern in the paediatrics department at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, who died at work on Monday.

He had recently received a diabetes diagnosis and had significant health challenges, the chair of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health Sibongiseni Dhlomo said on Thursday.

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) alleged Mazwi had been forced by a supervisor “to work while critically ill”.

Sama spokesperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said junior doctors were among the most vulnerable in the country’s health-care system, often expected to work under immense pressure, frequently for extended hours without adequate rest or support.

Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty

An investigation has been opened into the death of Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern in the paediatrics department at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial ...
News
7 hours ago

“As medical graduates in training, interns are meant to be guided, mentored and supervised. Yet in many facilities, interns are treated as fully fledged staff members, often carrying the weight of the system on their shoulders, with little regard for their developmental needs or wellbeing,” he said.

“This dangerous practice is both unethical and unsustainable. It puts patients at risk and places immense pressure on young doctors who are still learning and growing in the profession.”

Sama called for:

  • improved monitoring and support for doctors managing chronic or acute health conditions;
  • access to confidential mental and physical health-care services for all health-care workers; and
  • a culture shift that prioritises the wellbeing of health-care workers as essential to the delivery of quality care.

“Sama honours this young doctor’s service, and fiercely advocates a safer, more humane working environment for all medical professionals.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

No concrete plan to deal with loss of 8,000 health jobs after US funding cuts: Motsoaledi

Amid growing concern over the fate of 8,000 health workers recently left unemployed by the US funding health cuts, health minister Dr Aaron ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Unpaid doctors’ salaries have been sorted and department is well run: Gauteng health MEC

Nonpayment crisis is the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the health department
Politics
1 day ago

HIV patient testing falls in South Africa after US aid cuts, data shows

Testing and monitoring of HIV patients across SA have fallen since the US cut aid that funded health workers and clinics, with pregnant women, ...
News
1 day ago

A safe space for healing: new trauma centre for abused men to open on West Rand

Mashudu Neluheni has long been a vocal advocate for addressing GBV from both sides, not only supporting victims but also listening to and ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PSA demands probe into death of bullied doctor at KZN hospital News
  2. Unpaid doctors’ salaries have been sorted and department is well run: Gauteng ... Politics
  3. Joburg doctors fear commuted overtime may not be paid this month News

Most read

  1. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  2. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  3. Sanral denies it is lowering speed limits news
  4. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  5. Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa vs Nigeria - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
SPOTLIGHT | Step inside The Weeknd’s mind and follow a couple’s journey through ...