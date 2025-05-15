Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty

The PSA said it had previously flagged concerns about ill-treatment of staff and autocratic leadership at the hospital with the health department.
“To date, no meaningful investigation or intervention has been conducted. This is not an isolated case. Many doctors and health-care workers in KwaZulu-Natal continue to suffer under hostile, exploitive and toxic management, often working under impossible conditions without support.”
Dhlomo said Penny Msimango, the acting head of the provincial health department, has committed to investigate the circumstances around Mazwi's death.
He said it was heartbreaking that someone who dedicated his life to serving others had “encountered a situation that should have been managed with the utmost urgency and care. It is a reminder of the challenges faced by medical professionals, especially those just beginning their careers. Their commitment to healing and care should never be compromised by preventable circumstances.
“We must reflect on the urgent need for reform in our health-care system. We cannot afford to lose more young lives to preventable incidents. It is crucial that we work together to ensure medical interns and professionals are provided with the necessary support, resources and environment to thrive.”
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said the department is struggling to come to terms with the loss of four staff members this week:
- Dr Siyabonga Zulu, a medical officer in the department of anaesthesia at Ngwelezane Hospital, died in a road accident on Sunday.
- Mazwi and Mvelo Cele, a radiographer at Port Shepstone Hospital, died at work over the next two days.
- The department was dealt another blow when Dr Tumelo Kgaladi, who worked at Addington Hospital's obstetrics and gynaecology unit, died at his home in Clare Estate.
“These consecutive losses have left a huge void. Each of them represented a future filled with promise, professional excellence and the ability to inspire and uplift those around them,” said Simelane.
Tributes are pouring in after the deaths of four medical professionals at facilities in KwaZulu-Natal, two of whom collapsed while on duty.
An investigation has been opened into the death of Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern in the paediatrics department at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, who died at work on Monday. He had recently received a diabetes diagnosis and faced significant health challenges, the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health Sibongiseni Dhlomo said on Thursday.
“We recognise the immense loss felt by the hospital staff who witnessed the intern’s struggle and the impact of systemic failures in our health-care system,” he said.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) alleged Mazwi had been forced by a supervisor “to work while critically ill”.
“The PSA demands the immediate precautionary suspension of the implicated consultant and other senior managers who may have contributed to or ignored the intern's situation. A public report should be released, detailing accountability and consequences for those involved,” it said.
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said the department is struggling to come to terms with the loss of four staff members this week:
“These consecutive losses have left a huge void. Each of them represented a future filled with promise, professional excellence and the ability to inspire and uplift those around them,” said Simelane.
