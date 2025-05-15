Uoane was classified as a “high-risk offender” by correctional services and had to be monitored regularly after his release from prison, according to spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
Suspect in killing of journalist Aserie Ndlovu had his parole revoked twice
One of the eight suspects arrested for the murders of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli had his parole revoked twice before his latest arrest.
Sello Uoane was nabbed on Monday with Thato Madisha in Nokaneng, Mpumalanga. Police had been looking for the pair since Saturday.
Uoane was arrested eight days after he was last seen at a place where he worked as a gardener as part of his community service for his parole. He was released on parole on January 24 last year after serving seven years and six months in jail for assault, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm, all committed in 2014.
Uoane was classified as a “high-risk offender” by correctional services and had to be monitored regularly after his release from prison, according to spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
Before his latest arrest, Uoane had his parole revoked in July 2022, the same year it was granted, after it emerged he had allegedly committed rape before his incarceration in 2015. Nxumalo said Uoane's parole had to be reinstated soon afterwards when his rape case was struck off the roll.
In October 2023, Uoane's parole was again revoked after he was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm but the matter was also struck off the roll.
“Uoane has been classified as a high-risk offender. Records indicate he has been visited at his residence 86 times since his most recent parole placement on January 24 2024,” said Nxumalo.
Uoane initially served a three-year sentence in August 2015 at Zonderwater Medium-B correctional centre for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm he committed in 2014.
While serving this sentence, Uoane was further charged and convicted for a 2014 armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm case. He was then handed an additional eight years, which he started serving in October 2017.
Three more suspects arrested for Tshwane pair’s hijacking, kidnapping
Nxumalo said the classification of parolees and inmates determines how they are monitored.
“The risk classification determines the frequency at which a parolee is visited or visits our offices for monitoring, the type of community work he/she is able to do, the hours spent under house arrest and the monitoring of movements.”
He said Uoane's last recorded community service was on May 3. He failed to report for his scheduled office visit which was last week on Wednesday, three days before police declared him a wanted suspect in connection with Ndlovu and Mdhluli's kidnapping and murders.
Ndlovu and Mdhuli were reported missing on February 18, while human remains discovered in a Limpopo veld last week are believed to be theirs and have been taken for DNA testing.
According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, the DNA results will be available within a month (from the date the bodies were found).
According to a source close to the investigations, Uoane is a well-known criminal in Mpumalanga and is known for hijacking cars, stripping them, removing tracking devices and then selling them.
The source said Uoane lived with his father, who could not remember when he last saw him when police raided the house, looking for him.
Eight people have been arrested in connection with Ndlovu and Mdhluli's murders, including the driver of Ndlovu's e-hailing vehicle Samuel Mogongwe, 41.
Mdhluli's son Treasure previously told Sowetan Mogongwe had helped them look for his mother and stepfather after their disappearance.
