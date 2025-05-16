Butchery manager arrested after 17-year-old drinks acid in alleged prank

The Woodlands community in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, is demanding a full investigation after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly tricked into drinking acid at a local butchery in what is believed to have been a prank gone horribly wrong.
Police confirmed the arrest of the butchery manager, 53-year-old Nuruddin Tembe, in connection with the incident.
Tembe was taken into custody on Wednesday, three days after the teenager ingested the hazardous liquid, and appeared in the Mitchells Plain magistrate's court on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said: “Lentegeur police are investigating an attempted murder case after an incident on Sunday at about 12.20pm at a butchery in Mitchells Plain. It is alleged the 17-year-old victim was pranked into drinking a liquid from a cooldrink bottle which contained acid.”
According to Van Wyk, the teenager began experiencing severe cramps and vomiting shortly after ingesting the substance and was later admitted to a medical facility for urgent treatment.
Pupil coerced to drink rat poison to abort child, impregnated again, given HIV, forced to fight for maintenance
The case was reported to police by a family member the next day, prompting the immediate closure of the butchery pending further investigation.
“Witnesses were interviewed and statements obtained,” said Van Wyk.
Tembe was granted bail of R1,000 during the court appearance.
The state alleges Tembe handed the bottle containing drain acid to the teen, who was working at the butchery as a casual employee.
In court the state argued that neither the local community nor the owners of the butchery wanted Tembe to return to his place of work.
Tembe’s attorney Asghar Mia said his client was asked to stay away from the premises for his own safety after threats by angry residents who reportedly threatened to set the butchery alight.
Tembe is expected to return to court on August 12 as the investigation continues.
TimesLIVE
