South Africa

Gunmen open fire on Eastern Cape family, killing three and wounding two

16 May 2025 - 11:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police are searching for two suspects involved in a fatal shooting on a Ngcobo family.
Police are searching for two suspects involved in a fatal shooting on a Ngcobo family.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

Five family members mourning the death of a relative were shot by two armed men who stormed their Mangweni location home in Dalasile, Ngcobo, on Thursday.

Three people aged between 30 and 50 were killed. The other two were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment, Eastern Cape police spokesperson  W/O Majola Nkohli said.

The motive for the attack is yet to be established.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso said: “We have assembled a team of seasoned detectives who are on the ground hunting for the suspects. Police are urging the community to assist us to piece together the events that led to this incident.”

Anyone who can assist with information relating to the suspects is requested to contact the investigating officer Det-Sgt Sandiso Madinga on 071-475-2105, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eastern Cape traditional leader caught on video assaulting elderly women

Eastern Cape police confirmed a 29-year-old traditional leader who was caught on video allegedly assaulting elderly women in Xhora has been arrested.
News
3 months ago

Lindiwe Sisulu devastated after fire damages her Eastern Cape home

Former human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu, whose house in rural Ngcobo in the Dr AB Xuma local municipality was damaged by a fire on Wednesday ...
Politics
3 months ago

Lusikisiki massacre 'mastermind': ‘I am a monster’

Recording of phone call made from jail cell reveals ruthless mind of killer Mzukisi Ndamase
News
5 months ago

KZN woman grateful for survival after seeing both her sisters shot

A KwaZulu-Natal security guard told the mother of his three children to say her prayers seconds before he shot her in the head, killing her, on ...
News
1 month ago

Meaningful push against GBV needs leaders with absolute respect for women

In South Africa, there’s wide recognition that our violent history and the prevailing structural violence contribute to high levels of GBV, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Police refining crime-combating strategies after spate of mass shootings

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the shootings are often perpetrated with illegal, unlicensed and high-calibre firearms
News
6 months ago

‘I’m scared these men can come back and shoot us all’: teen survivor of Eastern Cape shooting

Boy, 13, recalls terror of witnessing fatal shooting of five family members
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty South Africa
  2. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  5. Higher education minister withdraws recently appointed Seta board chairs Politics

Latest Videos

Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS
Sir Keir Starmer says UK in talks with a number of countries about return hubs