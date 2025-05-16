Five family members mourning the death of a relative were shot by two armed men who stormed their Mangweni location home in Dalasile, Ngcobo, on Thursday.
Three people aged between 30 and 50 were killed. The other two were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment, Eastern Cape police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said.
The motive for the attack is yet to be established.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso said: “We have assembled a team of seasoned detectives who are on the ground hunting for the suspects. Police are urging the community to assist us to piece together the events that led to this incident.”
Anyone who can assist with information relating to the suspects is requested to contact the investigating officer Det-Sgt Sandiso Madinga on 071-475-2105, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Gunmen open fire on Eastern Cape family, killing three and wounding two
Image: 123RF/zeferli
