South Africa

Rapist-robber gets life sentence for vicious attack on Pretoria jogger

16 May 2025 - 13:52 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A woman was viciously attacked while she was out jogging in Pretoria West. File image
A woman was viciously attacked while she was out jogging in Pretoria West. File image
Image: THULANI MBELE

A Zimbabwean national who accosted a woman while she was jogging on Kloof Street in Pretoria West has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Lumka Mahanjana, NPA regional spokesperson, said Mulero Nyangero, 32, was one of three men who ambushed the jogger in August 2020.

The attackers came out of the nearby bush, approached and dragged her into the bushes where Nyangero raped her while the two men assaulted her and threatened her with a knife. They forced her to transfer money to them via cellphone banking, tied her hands and fled the scene,” said Mahanjana.

The victim managed to untie herself and ran to the road where a passing motorist gave her a lift. She reported the attack at the Pretoria West police station. Nyangero was arrested months later at a tavern in Pretoria West and has been in custody since February 2021.

Mahanjana said Nyangero had pleaded not guilty and after the conviction had asked the court to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence because he is married and has two minor children who he needs to provide and care for.

The prosecutor, advocate Chester Molaba, argued against the deviation, saying: “Nyangero showed no remorse for the serious crimes of gender-based violence he committed, which are prevalent in the country.”

Magistrate Themba Ndwandwe said he found no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from imposing the prescribed minimum sentence, as Nyangero “showed no remorse and the crime is inhumane”.

He imposed a life sentence for the rape and five years' imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, to run concurrently.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Andy Kawa's rapist sentenced to life in jail, more than 14 years after attack

The Gqeberha man linked through forensics to the rape of Gauteng businesswoman Andy Kawa was on Thursday handed eight life sentences.
News
22 hours ago

Life sentence appeal reveals child's horrifying birthday rape ordeal

A failed appeal against a life sentence has exposed the horrific birthday rape ordeal of a seven-year-old girl who was subsequently punished, twice, ...
News
2 days ago

Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving Sandton park

The Varsity College student accused of murdering a schoolteacher in Sandton admitted to wearing her shirt on the day of her murder and said he used ...
News
1 year ago

Body of Soweto jogger found three days after she went missing

“She was a lovely and cheerful person who kept the family together.” This is how Moeketsi Duiker described his aunt Shirley Mtiyane, whose body was ...
News
2 years ago

WATCH | 'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms

Judge Judith Cloete slapped Blessing Bveni with two life sentences in the Cape Town high court on Thursday morning for the murders of a hiker and ...
News
4 years ago

WATCH | 'She was in danger': Parkhurst man tackles violent mugger to help victim

Arlin Visagie from Parkhurst, northern Johannesburg, was enjoying his morning cup of coffee on the patio in his garden when he heard the screams of a ...
News
4 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty South Africa
  2. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  5. My grandmother was my first engineering teacher: global AI expert South Africa

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS