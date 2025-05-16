Police intercepted two men driving a suspected stolen vehicle to Zimbabwe from South Africa via the Limpopo River, a route notorious for illegal crossings.
Spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said on Thursday morning police tried to stop the Toyota Cross SUV but the occupants sped off — only to get stuck in the sand.
“Two male suspects alighted from the vehicle and ran on foot into the border side of Zimbabwe to evade arrest.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle belongs to a private company in South Africa but it was not yet reported stolen. It was impounded at the scene.”
TimesLIVE
Sand stymies suspected car thieves trying to cross river into Zimbabwe
Image: SAPS
Police intercepted two men driving a suspected stolen vehicle to Zimbabwe from South Africa via the Limpopo River, a route notorious for illegal crossings.
Spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said on Thursday morning police tried to stop the Toyota Cross SUV but the occupants sped off — only to get stuck in the sand.
“Two male suspects alighted from the vehicle and ran on foot into the border side of Zimbabwe to evade arrest.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle belongs to a private company in South Africa but it was not yet reported stolen. It was impounded at the scene.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Hi-tech drones and cameras help intercept 1,000 illegal crossings into SA
R37m border fence still down as Zimbabweans risk it all for affordable goods in SA
Damaged SA-Zimbabwe border fence a challenge for soldiers guarding against illegal crossing, smuggling
The vast underbelly of rhino poaching
Border smuggling, zama zamas foiled during Operation Vala Umgodi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos