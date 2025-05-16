South Africa

SCA dismisses Nandipha Magudumana's deportation appeal

16 May 2025 - 11:36
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nandipha Magudumana during a previous Bloemfontein high court appearance. File photo
Nandipha Magudumana during a previous Bloemfontein high court appearance. File photo
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Gallo Images

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed Nandipha Magudumana's bid to have her deportation from Tanzania declared unlawful. 

The SCA briefly handed down the judgment on Friday. The majority judgment dismissed the appeal with costs of the two counsels, while the minority judgment upheld the appeal. 

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the judgment but also noted the minority judgment.

In June 2023, Free State High Court judge Phillip Loubser dismissed Magudumana’s application for her arrest and deportation from Tanzania to be declared unlawful and set aside.

In his ruling, Loubser found she had consented to her removal by South African home affairs officials from Tanzania as she wanted to return home to be with her children. 

“The NPA’s prosecution team will now focus on ensuring the trial set down for July 21 to September 19 before the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein proceeds without unreasonable delay,” said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

Magudumana and her co-accused face 38 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering, assisting an inmate to escape, violation of the body, arson and defeating the ends of justice.

“The NPA is committed to ensuring justice is not only done but seen to be done because of the alleged crimes’ impact on the rule of law and the victims,” he said. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

WATCH | SCA hands down judgment on legality of Magudumana's Tanzania arrest

The Supreme Court of Appeal is on Friday handing down judgment in the appeal matter of Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
News
2 hours ago

More delays in Thabo Bester case

The trial of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has suffered yet another delay and the case is expected to return to court on July 21.
News
3 months ago

Inmates in SA prisons allowed to spend an extra R75 at jail tuck shop to sweeten Christmas

Christmas behind bars means no champagne or traditional lunch, but prisoners get to spend an additional R75 at the prison tuck shop on items such as ...
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Dr Nandipha challenges her 'disguised' extradition at the Supreme Court of Appeal

Nandipha Magudumana heads to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge her "disguised" extradition.
News
6 months ago

Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning

Correctional services officials Roseline Phahlane and Chris Mahonono committed improper conduct by taking six months to report Bester's escape.
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News
  2. Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning South Africa
  3. DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa ... South Africa
  4. 'Tracking Thabo Bester': the tale of SA’s most famous prison break Lifestyle
  5. Sex, drugs and poison: inside Thabo Bester’s prison headquarters News
  6. Looking back: The biggest news of 2023 from A-Z News

Most read

  1. Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty South Africa
  2. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  5. Higher education minister withdraws recently appointed Seta board chairs Politics

Latest Videos

Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS
Sir Keir Starmer says UK in talks with a number of countries about return hubs