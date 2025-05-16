Mahlenga Secondary School at Sokhulumi village near Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng is excited to be the recipient of a R1.36m corporate donation to equip a science laboratory, robotics lab and a library.
Principal Joyce Mahamba described the investment as life-changing. The labs will expand pupils’ creativity and aid their learning, especially after the school achieved second place in a robotics competition last year, she said.
“Our pupils were doing well even without a lab. Now, with proper facilities, they can perform practicals like learners in other schools. They won’t see equipment for the first time at university,” she said.
The new library, with bookshelves and computers, would also help bridge the digital divide for pupils who lack access to such devices at home, she added.
“Most of their parents are not working. Now they can research, apply online and access resources they never had.”
According to Equal Education Law Centre, 74% of the country's 22,511 public schools lack libraries, 82% do not have laboratories and 4% are without computer centres.
Technology firm ABB said the donation is part of its commitment to empowering communities through education, especially in science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects. Previous projects include:
- support for Minerva Secondary School in Alexandra through a maths improvement partnership with the EduFeArn Foundation;
- infrastructure upgrades at Intabazwe Senior Primary in the Free State; and
- learning material support at Hlobisa Primary in Mpumalanga.
School near Bronkhorstspruit thrilled at R1.36m donation for science and robotics lab
Mahlenga Secondary achieved second place in a robotics competition last year
Image: Thulani Mbele
TimesLIVE
