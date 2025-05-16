The Supreme Court of Appeal is on Friday handing down judgment in the appeal matter of Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Magudumana challenged the Free State High Court's decision to dismiss her application to nullify her arrest on the basis that she had consented to be brought back to the country.
She also wanted the court to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful and invalid, which will lead to the South African criminal courts not having jurisdiction to prosecute her.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | SCA hands down judgment on legality of Magudumana's Tanzania arrest
Courtesy of SABC
The Supreme Court of Appeal is on Friday handing down judgment in the appeal matter of Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Magudumana challenged the Free State High Court's decision to dismiss her application to nullify her arrest on the basis that she had consented to be brought back to the country.
She also wanted the court to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful and invalid, which will lead to the South African criminal courts not having jurisdiction to prosecute her.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
More delays in Thabo Bester case
Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning
DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa is off the hook
‘Rude’ Thabo Bester told he can have access to legal resources, but not electronically
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos