South Africa

WATCH | SCA hands down judgment on legality of Magudumana's Tanzania arrest

16 May 2025 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE
The Supreme Court of Appeal is on Friday handing down judgment in the appeal matter of Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Magudumana challenged the Free State High Court's decision to dismiss her application to nullify her arrest on the basis that she had consented to be brought back to the country.

She also wanted the court to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful and invalid, which will lead to the South African criminal courts not having jurisdiction to prosecute her.

