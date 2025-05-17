South Africa

Eight killed in shooting in Umlazi

17 May 2025 - 12:07 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police said an unknown number of armed assailants entered a dwelling in Umlazi U Section at about 8.15pm and opened fire on the victims.
Police said an unknown number of armed assailants entered a dwelling in Umlazi U Section at about 8.15pm and opened fire on the victims.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Eight people were shot dead in an informal settlement in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Friday night.

Police said an unknown number of armed assailants entered a dwelling in Umlazi U Section at about 8.15pm and opened fire on the victims.

“Police responded to reports of multiple murders and on arrival at the scene, eight people — six men and two women — whose ages range between 22 and 40 years, were found lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds,” police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said. 

Three people were injured in the attack and taken to hospital.

“Investigations into the possible motive for the killings are under way and police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information which can assist in the investigation to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number, 08600 10111.”

TimesLIVE

Swedish police found no racist or radical motives in February school shooting

Swedish police have found nothing to indicate the gunman in the country's deadliest mass shooting, at an adult school in February, had racist or ...
News
1 day ago

‘Our houses are shaking’: zama zamas blast explosives underneath residential homes in Primrose

Private security companies are overwhelmed, say residents, as they have to escort terrified residents to and from their homes
News
2 days ago

Joburg metro police officer killed on duty in Vlakfontein

A Johannesburg metro police officer, Matome Mokoena, was fatally shot while on duty on Wednesday night.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  2. UKZN's youngest PhD graduate 'unlocks secrets of gravity' South Africa
  3. Cold fronts to move into Cape next week, gale-force winds forecast South Africa
  4. My grandmother was my first engineering teacher: global AI expert South Africa
  5. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS