Zach George isn’t your average venture capitalist. A former Wall Street banker who swapped New York for Cape Town in 2010, Zach is now one half of the powerhouse behind Launch Africa VC, the continent’s most active early-stage fund, cofounded with Janade du Plessis.
Together, they’ve backed more than 150 start-ups across 22 African countries, helping turn ambitious ideas into high-growth businesses.
But VC funding isn’t just about raising a cheque, it’s about understanding timing, traction, and what investors are really looking for. In this honest, no-frills conversation, I sat down with Zach to unpack how founders should be thinking about raising capital, what red flags keep investors at arm’s length, and why Launch Africa believes the continent’s next wave of opportunity is just beginning.
If you’re a founder, operator or someone curious about what makes African start-ups fundable, this one’s for you.
Innovate Africa | Backing Africa’s boldest ideas: A conversation with Launch Africa VC’s Zach George
Image: Kylie Cooper
