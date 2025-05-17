South Africa

KZN man killed while fleeing from 'robbers' on R102 near Cornubia

17 May 2025 - 12:04 By TIMESLIVE
A KZN man was struck by a white Renault Triber while trying to flee from suspected robbers.
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal man, 40, was killed while trying to flee from three men who allegedly attempted to rob him on the R102 near Cornubia, north of Durban, on Friday.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said their officers arrived on the scene at about 6pm and found a fatally injured male on the side of the road.

“Two of his friends informed Reaction Unit South Africa they were returning to their Cornubia home when they were confronted by three males who produced knives,” he said.

The friends fled onto the roadway in an attempt to flee from the robbers, but one was struck and killed by a white Renault Triber.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

