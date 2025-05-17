South Africa

'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA

17 May 2025 - 16:20
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority has announced that it will not proceed with prosecution in an alleged rape case involving a seven-year old girl in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UKZN's youngest PhD graduate 'unlocks secrets of gravity' South Africa
  2. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  3. Cold fronts to move into Cape next week, gale-force winds forecast South Africa
  4. My grandmother was my first engineering teacher: global AI expert South Africa
  5. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS