South Africa

Two friends shot in head in Inanda

Bodies found 200 metres apart in Ezimangweni, north of Durban

17 May 2025 - 12:44 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
No motive has been established for the killing of two male friends on Saturday morning.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The bodies of two male friends were discovered in Ezimangweni, Inanda.

Reaction unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said about 07:16 on Saturday they received a request for assistance after a resident heard gunshots and discovered the bodies about 200 metres apart.

“On arrival, reaction officers established that both males were friends. They were shot in the head. The motive for the murders were not immediately established,” said Balram.

