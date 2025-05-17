South Africa

WATCH | Suspected CIT robber killed in shoot-out with security personnel in Mpumalanga

Another robber rushed to hospital after being shot and placed under police guard.

17 May 2025 - 13:35
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

An alleged cash-in-transit robber was shot dead and another injured in a shoot-out between security personnel and a group of men near White River in Mpumalanga which was caught on camera...

