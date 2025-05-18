South Africa

Pastor Timothy Omotoso deported back to Nigeria

18 May 2025 - 14:38
Riaan Marais News reporter
Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso left SA on Sunday, reportedly after agreeing to a voluntary deportation process.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Controversial Nigerian televangelist Pastor Timothy Omotoso was deported from South Africa on Sunday.

The head of the Jesus Dominion International Church, who was recently acquitted of rape and human trafficking charges, flew from his home in Durban to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, from where he was escorted to his next flight back to Nigeria by home affairs and police officials.

The process to have the 66-year-old deported started after his arrest in East London last week after the department of home affairs rejected his application to have the department’s decision to declare him a prohibited person overturned.

It is believed he has since agreed to a voluntary deportation process.

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, were found not guilty on 32 charges including rape and human trafficking in the Gqeberha high court on April 2.

The case was marred by mismanagement of witnesses and evidence by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and judge Irma Schoeman ruled that while she might subjectively believe the complainants, the state had presented nothing to disprove the account presented by the accused.

The Herald

