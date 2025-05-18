Mogale said the first two suspects, aged 25 and 27, were arrested by the Vaal Rand-based serious organised crime investigation unit on May 15.
SowetanLIVE
Three more arrested for murder of JMPD officer
Five suspects to appear in court on Monday on murder and other charges
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) cop in Vlakfontein last week. They were allegedly found with the slain officer’s service pistol that was stolen during the attack.
The suspects aged between 20 and 35 were arrested on Saturday in Dobsonville, Soweto, said Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
Their arrest brings to five the number of people held in connection with the murder.
“Information led the team to a residence in Dobsonville, where the vehicle allegedly used by the suspects [on] the date of the murder was found. Further investigation led the law enforcement team to another residence where two firearms, one with [the] serial number filed off and the second belonging to the slain officer, were found,” Mogale said.
She said the trio were traced by a multidisciplinary team led by the Hawks’ Vaal Rand and Pretoria-based serious organised crime investigation team, the national priority violent crime investigation unit, the JMPD, Ekurhuleni metropolitan police, provincial crime intelligence and the Gauteng provincial tracking team.
Mogale said all five suspects will appear in the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Monday, facing charges of murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as defeating the ends of justice.
SowetanLIVE
