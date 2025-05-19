Alexi Bizos' application for leave to appeal against assault conviction dismissed

The Johannesburg magistrate's court has dismissed Alexi Bizos’ application for leave to appeal against his conviction of assault with intention to cause grievous body harm and awarded costs of the case to the unit.
The decisions were made by the court on Friday.
AfriForum’s private prosecution unit privately prosecuted the case on behalf of Bizos’ ex-wife, Monique van Oosterhout.
In February, the court sentenced Bizos, the son of the late struggle stalwart George Bizos, to a R100,000 fine or one year of imprisonment and six months' correctional supervision, which includes 20 hours a month of community service at shelters for abused women.
Bizos was convicted last year, more than nine years after punching Van Oosterhout at their Johannesburg home, leaving her with six broken ribs. The unit took on the case in 2018 and started the trial in January 2020.
During Bizo's sentencing on February 14, magistrate Tshepo Twala said Bizos had shown no remorse for his crime and failed to acknowledge the wrongfulness of his actions.
On Friday, adv Gerrie Nel, head of the AfriForum unit, argued that because the court rejected Bizos’ evidence as that of a “bad witness” who did not “leave a good impression” and whose evidence was found to be a “fabrication”, no other court would find his version reasonably possibly true.
AfriForum said on Friday, Twala also gave judgment on the unit’s application to be awarded costs. Twala ordered that the accused and the National Prosecuting Authority should jointly be responsible for paying the costs of the private prosecution.
Barry Bateman, spokesperson for the unit, said the judgment confirmed no other court would believe Bizos’ version of events.
“This decision reaffirms AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit’s commitment to combating gender-related violence.”
He said the judgment also confirmed private prosecution as a means of combating selective prosecution where people were spared accountability due to their status.
“We hope that in paying costs, the NPA will realise that their ongoing attempts to shield people from prosecution will not go unpunished,” said Bateman.
TimesLIVE
Image: AfriForum
TimesLIVE
