South Africa

Disaster management teams ready to respond to weather conditions: KZN MEC

19 May 2025 - 07:23 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cold weather and high winds are forecast.
Cold weather and high winds are forecast.
Image: SAWS

KwaZulu-Natal cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi says disaster management teams are on high alert as bad weather is expected to affect parts of the country this week.

According to the SA Weather Service, two cold fronts will bring challenging weather conditions to large parts of the country, with cooler temperatures anticipated.

“High-lying areas in KwaZulu-Natal may experience snowfall on Wednesday as a result,” said Buthelezi.

In response to the forecasts, Buthelezi has placed disaster management teams on high alert.

“The teams are in communication with weather authorities and will continue to closely monitor the developing weather system.

"The safety and well-being of our residents is our priority," said Buthelezi.

"Our disaster management teams are prepared to respond effectively should any weather-related incidents occur."

He encouraged residents to pay close attention to weather warnings and updates as they are issued by the relevant authorities.

“Taking proactive measures can significantly reduce the potential impact of the cold front.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cold fronts to move into Cape next week, gale-force winds forecast

Forecasters say freezing levels are expected to drop considerably, creating conditions favourable for some snowfall over high-lying areas and a ...
News
2 days ago

Scramble to relocate Umlazi residents affected by recent heavy rains as more rains forecast

The department of human settlements is in the race against time to move the latest victims of the recent heavy rains in Umlazi, south of Durban, to ...
News
2 weeks ago

One dead, others injured in mudslide after heavy Durban rains

One person died and several others were injured when torrential rains wreaked havoc in Durban and other parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night and ...
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | KZN’s infrastructure is crumbling — climate change is just finishing the job

Acknowledging the problem is one thing, but doing the work another
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

State of disaster declared in KZN after downpours, death and destruction

A state of disaster has been declared in KwaZulu-Natal after severe weather from February 16 to 28 which claimed at least 22 lives and caused an ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pastor Timothy Omotoso deported back to Nigeria South Africa
  2. UKZN's youngest PhD graduate 'unlocks secrets of gravity' South Africa
  3. 'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA South Africa
  4. Education department to ensure that no boy child is left behind, says Gwarube South Africa
  5. 'They shot her and she fell at my feet': Umlazi mom tells of horror attack South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia launches largest drone attack after peace talks: Ukraine | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 19 May 2025