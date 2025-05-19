Disruptive passenger could face R100,000 fine and FlySafair ban after emergency diversion

FlySafair says the individual who was allegedly disruptive and whose behaviour led to an emergency landing has been added to its No-Fly List and may be liable for a fine of up to R100,000.
“The individual has been placed on FlySafair’s No-Fly List, and in accordance with the airline’s terms and conditions will be issued an invoice covering the full costs of the diversion, including fuel and landing fees, which could total up to R100,000,” the airline said.
This comes after the passenger allegedly became disruptive on a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town, resulting in swift intervention by the flight crew, with assistance from some passengers, and an unscheduled landing in Bloemfontein on May 10.
FlySafair confirmed flight FA600 was diverted to Bram Fischer International Airport due to “the disruptive behaviour of a passenger on board”.
FlySafair said the diversion was made in the interest of safety after the passenger’s behaviour escalated.
“After aggressive actions from the individual, the captain made the decision to divert the aircraft in the interest of the safety and comfort of all passengers and crew. The passenger was met by police on landing in Bloemfontein,” said FlySafair.
The airline thanked passengers who helped de-escalate the situation and reiterated its firm stance on passenger safety.
Passenger Kundai Murapa, who recorded the incident and shared a viral video online, described the ordeal as “chaotic and surreal”.
“The dude was being disorderly on a flight and threatening passengers because he was triggered by not getting the right change for a bottle of water he bought. From there it pivoted to him screaming about needing to be in Durban on a Cape Town flight,” said Murapa.
He praised the quick action of passengers with security backgrounds.
“Fortunately we had two passengers who had a background in security services and they subdued the dude. The captain decided to divert to Bloemfontein and get the guy removed from the flight,” he said.
“One of the best flights of my life. Super entertaining but it was inconvenient.”
Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli confirmed officers were called to the scene and the individual was removed on landing.
“Police members stationed at the airport were summoned to assist in removing the allegedly unruly passenger, who was housed at the airport police station,” said Kareli.
“No complaint was made and no case opened. The passenger was released.”
Disruptive passenger could face R100,000 fine and FlySafair ban after emergency diversion
