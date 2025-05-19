South Africa

Four toddlers die in Mayfair house fire

19 May 2025 - 15:06 By TimesLIVE
CoJ EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi at the house in Mayfair where four young children died in a fire.
Image: CoJ
Image: CoJ

Johannesburg firefighters found four young children deceased in a Mayfair house on Monday morning.

The children, all of whom were under the age of two years, are believed to have died of smoke inhalation, said Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

Firefighters were called out at 11am.

On arrival firefighters found the house well alight. While conducting a search and rescue operation, four bodies of young children ranging from two years and below were recovered. Unfortunately they were confirmed dead on the scene by Gauteng EMS paramedics.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be a heating device which was in use before the fire started,” he said, adding the department's fire investigation team was on site conducting preliminary investigations.

Mulaudzi said anyone needing assistance during life-threatening emergencies should call the EMS team's call centre on 011 375 5911.

He urged residents to be careful when using heating devices, including cooking devices and heaters, as colder winter weather approaches.

Gauteng Weather on X forecasts a cold front approaching which could result in temperatures as low as 2|13°C on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

