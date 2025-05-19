The Gauteng education department has condemned the incident of bullying in which a group of pupils from four high schools were seen in a video assaulting a Bedfordview High School pupil in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on Saturday.
A video of the assault has gone viral on social media.
According to the department, the victim reported the matter to the school on Monday and alleged the group attack took place at a house in Yeoville where the pupils live.
The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said the perpetrators — a group of seven girls — included:
- four pupils from Bedfordview High School (three in grade 8 and one in grade 9);
- one from Queens High School (grade 9);
- one from Kensington High School (grade 8); and
- one from Phoenix College (grade 10).
The seven pupils, between the ages of 13 and 15, were arrested for assault.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a case of common assault was opened at the local police station and the suspects were rounded up.
The National Prosecuting Authority said the two minor pupils were assessed, while the assessments of five other pupils were still outstanding. The matter, which is still at a preliminary inquiry stage, has been postponed to May 21 for the outcome of their assessments, it said.
Gauteng education department slams bullying assault, says pupils suspended
Image: SAPS
The Gauteng education department has condemned the incident of bullying in which a group of pupils from four high schools were seen in a video assaulting a Bedfordview High School pupil in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on Saturday.
A video of the assault has gone viral on social media.
According to the department, the victim reported the matter to the school on Monday and alleged the group attack took place at a house in Yeoville where the pupils live.
The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said the perpetrators — a group of seven girls — included:
The seven pupils, between the ages of 13 and 15, were arrested for assault.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a case of common assault was opened at the local police station and the suspects were rounded up.
The National Prosecuting Authority said the two minor pupils were assessed, while the assessments of five other pupils were still outstanding. The matter, which is still at a preliminary inquiry stage, has been postponed to May 21 for the outcome of their assessments, it said.
Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video
Mabona said the implicated pupils were suspended by their respective schools.
“The schools have begun internal investigations into the misconduct of the learners involved, in line with the codes of conduct and applicable disciplinary procedures from the schools. Psychosocial support will be provided by the department to affected learners, including the victim,” he said.
Mabona said parents should work with schools and the department to instil discipline, empathy and accountability in pupils.
“Together we can cultivate a culture of respect towards education institutions, which will ensure Gauteng schools remain safe spaces for quality learning and teaching.”
The department urged pupils to speak out against bullying and any form of violence, whether directed at them or their peers.
“Silence only protects the aggressor and that can lead to more misconduct. Learners are encouraged to report incidents to a trusted teacher, school leadership, their parents or guardians or the nearest Gauteng department of education district office.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
AfriForum to lay charges against those who 'falsely accused' Bergview College principal of rape
Education department to ensure that no boy child is left behind, says Gwarube
Laptops stolen from rural school a month after unveiling
Mom fumes over bully's head-butt at posh KZN school
KwaMashu pupil suspended after viral ‘slapping’ video
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos