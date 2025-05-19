“As winter takes grip across various parts of the country, the [department] urges residents to exercise heightened caution to prevent burn injuries, which become more prevalent during the colder months,” the department said.
It said the leading causes of paediatric burn injuries are hot water (69%) and open flames (21%), with most incidents occurring in the home and often when children are left unsupervised near boiling water or open flames.
The department cautioned about the dangers of leaving children unsupervised around boiling water, candles, gas burners, or stoves.
“The use of heating appliances, open flames, paraffin stoves and other informal heating methods, particularly in townships, informal settlements and hostels, significantly increases the risk of household fires and burn-related injuries,” it said.
These stark figures were brought to light during National Burns Awareness Week observed from May 6 to 12 under the theme “Protect, Prevent, Heal”.
“The theme calls on individuals and communities to take steps to protect themselves and others, prevent burn incidents through simple safety practices and ensure that those who are injured receive the proper care needed to heal. Burn injuries remain a significant public health concern in South Africa,” the department said.
CEO of the Household Energy Safety Association of South Africa Patrick Kulati said burns don’t just leave physical scars — they often lead to long-term disability, disfigurement and emotional trauma.
Gauteng health department warns of risk of burn injuries among children
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
As winter sets in across South Africa, the Gauteng department of health is sounding the alarm over a silent seasonal crisis of burn injuries, particularly among young children.
Data from Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital shows a staggering 85% of paediatric burn admissions between 2015 and 2019 involved children under the age of 10, with most incidents occurring at home.
According to Arrive Alive about 1,300 children die from burn injuries in South Africa each year with infants and toddlers under three especially at risk.
Arrive Alive also said though the mortality rate decreases after early childhood, it rises again during adolescence when older children begin engaging in cooking and fire-related chores.
“This concentration of burn mortality and injury among infants and toddlers occurs more frequently among very young black children. Older children also face increased risk when exposed to open flames used for cooking and heating in low-income settings,” it said.
The department said this trend underscores the need for heightened awareness and preventive action during the colder months, when the use of open flames, paraffin stoves and informal heating methods surges, especially in under-resourced communities.
Four toddlers die in Mayfair house fire
“As winter takes grip across various parts of the country, the [department] urges residents to exercise heightened caution to prevent burn injuries, which become more prevalent during the colder months,” the department said.
It said the leading causes of paediatric burn injuries are hot water (69%) and open flames (21%), with most incidents occurring in the home and often when children are left unsupervised near boiling water or open flames.
The department cautioned about the dangers of leaving children unsupervised around boiling water, candles, gas burners, or stoves.
“The use of heating appliances, open flames, paraffin stoves and other informal heating methods, particularly in townships, informal settlements and hostels, significantly increases the risk of household fires and burn-related injuries,” it said.
These stark figures were brought to light during National Burns Awareness Week observed from May 6 to 12 under the theme “Protect, Prevent, Heal”.
“The theme calls on individuals and communities to take steps to protect themselves and others, prevent burn incidents through simple safety practices and ensure that those who are injured receive the proper care needed to heal. Burn injuries remain a significant public health concern in South Africa,” the department said.
CEO of the Household Energy Safety Association of South Africa Patrick Kulati said burns don’t just leave physical scars — they often lead to long-term disability, disfigurement and emotional trauma.
Shattered dreams of Dr Alulutho Mazwi and his broader family
“Burns are among the most devastating of all injuries. Even though injury due to burns is largely preventable, Africa carries an extraordinary burden of fire-related injuries. It is estimated that more than a million patients are burnt annually on the African continent, with 18% of hospital admissions and 6% to 10% of mortality being burn-related,” he said.
South Africa's Medical Research Council estimates that 3.2% of the population suffer burn injuries annually, with most of them from poorer communities.
In response, the department said it is intensifying public education efforts to promote safer winter habits and improve burn injury response with key safety recommendations including:
The department also advised that when burn injuries do occur, one should seek immediate and appropriate first aid.
“Cool the burn under clean, running water for at least 20 minutes. Do not use ice, butter, toothpaste or traditional remedies — they can worsen the injury. Cover the area with a clean, non-fluffy cloth or cling wrap, and seek urgent medical attention, especially for deep burns or those affecting the face, hands, feet or other sensitive areas,” it advised.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Disaster management teams ready to respond to weather conditions: KZN MEC
Listeriosis victims forced to sell home, downgrade school as medical bills soar
Cold fronts to move into Cape next week, gale-force winds forecast
Parents sentenced for child neglect after baby suffers severe burns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos