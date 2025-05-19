South Africa

Health ombud launches probe into death of medical intern Dr Alulutho Mazwi

19 May 2025 - 19:16 By Ernest Mabuza
Medical intern, Alulutho Mazwi, 25 ,who collapsed at the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital while on duty
Image: SUPPLIED

Health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mokoena launched the investigation at the request of health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

A team of investigators will be dispatched to the hospital to conduct a thorough independent investigation into Mazwi’s death.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Dr Mazwi’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. This investigation aims to provide clarity and closure for those affected, helping them understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” said Mokoena.

The investigation will focus on ascertaining the events leading to Mazwi’s death; evaluating the working conditions and support systems for medical interns and other health professionals at the facility; identifying any systemic issues or lapses in protocol that may have contributed to this incident and providing recommendations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The ombud's office said this case came soon after the referral by Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health, for investigation of another doctor who recently died at Vryheid Hospital.

“To maintain public trust and prevent such incidents in future, it is imperative to ensure systemic improvements in healthcare practices,” Mokoena said.

