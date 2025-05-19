Murder charges added against suspects in case of kidnapped journalist and partner

The state has added murder charges against the suspects in the case of kidnapped journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.
Samuel Mogongwe, Lucky Michael Sikhosana, Sello Uoane and Thato Madisha, who kept their heads down and shielded their faces from the media cameras, are facing charges of kidnapping, house robbery and two counts of murder each.
“It is alleged that on or about the February 18 at or near KwaMhlanga in the Thembisile Hani sub district, all four of you unlawfully and intentionally killed Aserie Ndlovu by shooting him with firearms,” magistrate Andre du Preez said as he read the charge sheet.
Uoane and Madisha said they would not be applying for bail at KwaMhlanga magistrate's court where they appeared on Monday morning.
Uoane told the court he is on parole for two sentences of robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder. He said he was sentenced to eight years in prison for each crime in 2017, with the sentences running concurrently. His parole is due to end next year in May.
The case was postponed to May 27 for Mogongwe and Sikhosana to apply for bail and also for further investigations.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Speaking to journalists outside the court, the families of the couple said they have accepted that remains found in the veld are those of their relatives, though DNA tests have yet to confirm that.
“It looks like that [that it is Aserie and Zodwa] because they also found their clothes there. The suspects are the ones who showed the police, so we do believe it is them. We are just waiting for DNA [tests] to confirm that, but the suspects did confirm [it is them],” Ndlovu's brother said.
Mdhluli's relative, Linah Nkosi, said they are just waiting for the confirmation of the DNA tests so they can get closure and move on. She said they were worried that the DNA results were taking too long.
“A lot is happening in our hearts, in our minds. We are not at ease at all,” she said.
Deputy minister in the presidency Kenny Morolong — who was in court to support the families — expressed the presidency's commitment to supporting the families throughout the trial.
“We are here to join hands with the families and we are going to do that throughout the trial. We are going to engage the minister of police about the DNA results. We are perturbed that the process is delayed; it does not help the family bring finality to this matter. So, we hope that the discussions with the minister of police will yield good results,” he said.
