One person was killed when a fire ravaged the Effingham informal settlement in Durban, destroying 22 shacks and leaving nearly 30 people homeless.
The victim, Ayanda Ziqethu, 29, from Port St Johns, was burnt beyond recognition in the blaze that broke out on Sunday night.
KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed the death and said his office had sent officials to support Ziqethu’s family.
“I am in liaison with provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to ensure his forensic team assists in removing the remains of the victim,” said Duma.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. Duma said a full report will would be provided by eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba.
Duma has engaged national minister of human settlements Thembi Simelane and Xaba to accelerate interventions.
Duma said a team from the department of human settlements, working with eThekwini's disaster team, were profiling affected households to guide decisive interventions.
According to a preliminary report, 22 shacks were destroyed resulting in up to 28 people being displaced.
Duma announced plans to visit the area. “We offer to do everything possible to ensure that the people of Effingham Informal Settlements rebuild their lives,” he said.
TimesLIVE
One person killed, 22 shacks destroyed as fire ravages informal settlement in Durban
Image: Supplied
