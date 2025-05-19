South Africa

Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto

19 May 2025 - 07:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Protesters on the N12 eastbound at Diepkloof.
Protesters on the N12 eastbound at Diepkloof.
Image: SA911 via Facebook

An early morning protest on Monday led to a road closure at the Diepkloof interchange in Johannesburg.

This is at the split of the N12 east and N1 north, where vehicles were seen having to make u-turns to drive back to the Viking/Golden Highway offramp, according to social media reports.

SAfm radio reported the protest was organised by Diepkloof hostel residents who are demanding the supply of water and sanitation and development in the area.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eersterust community members march over service, infrastructure failures

Community members of Eersterust, east of Pretoria, have called for urgent intervention to resolve water shortages and power outages which recently ...
News
2 weeks ago

South Durban residents protest over city's industrial hub plan

Residents of Clairwood in south Durban picketed outside eThekwini municipality’s town planning office on Friday against the proposed rezoning of ...
News
1 month ago

Ekurhuleni traffic cops stage highway protest in strike over overtime cuts

Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department personnel are protesting about reduced overtime allowances, perceived discrimination and other workplace ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pastor Timothy Omotoso deported back to Nigeria South Africa
  2. UKZN's youngest PhD graduate 'unlocks secrets of gravity' South Africa
  3. 'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA South Africa
  4. Education department to ensure that no boy child is left behind, says Gwarube South Africa
  5. 'They shot her and she fell at my feet': Umlazi mom tells of horror attack South Africa

Latest Videos

Russia launches largest drone attack after peace talks: Ukraine | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 19 May 2025