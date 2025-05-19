An early morning protest on Monday led to a road closure at the Diepkloof interchange in Johannesburg.
This is at the split of the N12 east and N1 north, where vehicles were seen having to make u-turns to drive back to the Viking/Golden Highway offramp, according to social media reports.
SAfm radio reported the protest was organised by Diepkloof hostel residents who are demanding the supply of water and sanitation and development in the area.
Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto
Image: SA911 via Facebook
