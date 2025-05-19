South Africa

Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit

The president is expected to meet Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday

19 May 2025 - 22:07 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the US for his working visit that will focus on reframing bilateral, economic and commercial relations between South Africa and the US.
Image: X: @PresidencyZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Washington DC on Monday afternoon for his working visit to the US, where he is to meet President Donald Trump. 

Ramaphosa's visit follows the first wave of Afrikaner “refugees” migrating to the US after an executive order by Trump to house the minority group, falsely claiming government persecution.

In a statement, the Presidency said the purpose of the visit was to reset and revitalise bilateral relations between South Africa and the US. Ramaphosa's office said the visit would focus specifically on reframing bilateral, economic and commercial relations.

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa will meet Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by:

  • Ronald Lamola, minister of international relations and co-operation;
  • Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the Presidency;
  • Parks Tau, minister of trade, industry competition;
  • John Steenhuisen, minister of agriculture; and
  • Mcebisi Jonas, special envoy to the US

