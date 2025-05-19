'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders

After being open for business for more than a decade, frustration is growing among shop owners at 27 Boxes shopping centre in Melville, Johannesburg, who complain about poor management and say their businesses are not thriving due to a lack of foot traffic.
In an interview with TimesLIVE, salon owner Melissa Bunter, who has been trading in the centre — made entirely of recycled shipping containers — for seven years, said she was attached to the location but regretted how it was run.
“The place is beautiful but honestly run wrong. The management doesn't care about us and that's the main thing,” said Bunter
She said they do not have any running water at the centre; therefore, compromising the quality of the working environment for the cleaners, saying the ablution systems were “disgusting”.
“I bought JoJo tanks for my business, I had to organise my own plumber because when I requested one from the management, they did not respond. I had to organise my own plumber.”
Bunter said tenants have raised these concerns with the centre management, but nothing has been done and over the years, managers have left without fixing the problem.
“They need to sell this place and give it to someone else who can run it. People come and go, and most businesses are shut down because of management. I have my own generator when there's load-shedding because the centre doesn't provide them,” said Bunter
Meanwhile TimesLIVE spoke to a former business owner, who chose to remain anonymous. She said running a business in the 27 Boxes centre was “set up for failure”. However, she said the playground area was good for the community because nannies brought children to play and it was safe with security around the centre.
“The harsh reality of Melville is if you want to have a successful business you need to fit the criteria. I had a friend who was selling (e-cigarettes) at the centre. His business was doing well, then two months later he got reported for playing music out loud and a month later he was axed out,” said one of the residents in Melville
'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders
27 Boxes traders are unhappy about the lack of management in the centre
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
After being open for business for more than a decade, frustration is growing among shop owners at 27 Boxes shopping centre in Melville, Johannesburg, who complain about poor management and say their businesses are not thriving due to a lack of foot traffic.
In an interview with TimesLIVE, salon owner Melissa Bunter, who has been trading in the centre — made entirely of recycled shipping containers — for seven years, said she was attached to the location but regretted how it was run.
“The place is beautiful but honestly run wrong. The management doesn't care about us and that's the main thing,” said Bunter
She said they do not have any running water at the centre; therefore, compromising the quality of the working environment for the cleaners, saying the ablution systems were “disgusting”.
“I bought JoJo tanks for my business, I had to organise my own plumber because when I requested one from the management, they did not respond. I had to organise my own plumber.”
Bunter said tenants have raised these concerns with the centre management, but nothing has been done and over the years, managers have left without fixing the problem.
“They need to sell this place and give it to someone else who can run it. People come and go, and most businesses are shut down because of management. I have my own generator when there's load-shedding because the centre doesn't provide them,” said Bunter
Meanwhile TimesLIVE spoke to a former business owner, who chose to remain anonymous. She said running a business in the 27 Boxes centre was “set up for failure”. However, she said the playground area was good for the community because nannies brought children to play and it was safe with security around the centre.
“The harsh reality of Melville is if you want to have a successful business you need to fit the criteria. I had a friend who was selling (e-cigarettes) at the centre. His business was doing well, then two months later he got reported for playing music out loud and a month later he was axed out,” said one of the residents in Melville
One of the tenants at the centre, Nicoleen Julius, said the business was owned by her son and daughter in-law. She said they became tenants in August last year and have not experienced any problems. However, they would have loved for the centre to have more exposure through advertisements and events to liven up the place.
The director of Book Circle Capital, Siwela Langeni, said the University of Johannesburg and the University of the Witwatersrand have contributed to the growth of the business.
“The centre works well for us, as we specialise in books that appeal to a younger generation and being close to these major universities is a significant advantage for our business,” said Langeni.
She added that the centre was a low foot traffic space, and shops were heavily reliant on events and other initiatives outside the centre.
Langeni said they hosted pop-up book shops at like-minded events because the centre did not have an anchor tenant that could drive people to visit it daily or weekly.
“When we first moved to the centre, it was well known for its weekly markets that got us a lot of foot traffic which has since stopped. It would be nice for the centre to include better operational management of the space such as fixing broken things timeously, managing empty spaces which do not look good and ensuring consistent digital presence,” said Langeni.
TimesLIVE has extended a right of reply to the centre manager, Nkululeko Siswana, which had not been received by the time of publication.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Women are shaking up the hospitality industry
Rotten! Millions blown on containers costing R1.75m
Boxer eyes growth in Gauteng and KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos