South Africa

Ten properties to be used as GBV shelters in Mpumalanga

19 May 2025 - 18:08 By Seipati Mothoa
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson stated that the handover of 10 properties in Mpumalanga on Monday forms part of his commitment to ensuring that state-owned properties are used for the public good, rather than being left vacant and unused. File photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson officially handed over 10 properties that will be used as shelters for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to Mpumalanga social development MEC Brenda Moeketsi on Monday. 

This follows the handover in April of five state-owned properties in Waterkloof, Pretoria, to Gauteng social development MEC Faith Mazibuko that will also used as GBV shelters.

Macpherson said he wanted public buildings to be used for the public good and to help address GBV issues in the country. 

“When I was appointed public works and infrastructure minister, I promised that the days of public buildings standing empty and being underutilised were coming to an end,” he said.

Macpherson said five of the properties were located in Badplaas, four in Lothair and one in Delmas. These had been vacant and unused by the department and would now be renovated by the provincial department.

“As a department, we have an important role to play in helping to provide the facilities needed to safeguard the most vulnerable in our society” he said.

Macpherson said only two properties were handed over between the 2019 and 2024 to be used as GBV shelters. 

“Fifteen properties have now been handed over and we are looking forward to increasing this number of shelters as we continue to end GBV.”

He added that 47 out of 52 districts across the country had functional access to GBV shelters and his department was working together with social development minister Sisisi Tolashe and other key stakeholders to ensure the remaining five districts received shelters as well.

