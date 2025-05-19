South Africa

Ten suspects, including a school principal, arrested for 'mob justice' killing in Free State

19 May 2025 - 19:14 By Khodani Mpilo
Ten suspects, including a local school principal, were arrested on Sunday in connection with a mob justice murder in the Free State on Friday.
Police on Sunday arrested 10 suspects, including a local school principal, in connection with the alleged mob justice murder of Mpho Mokoena in Namahadi in the Free State.

It is alleged that community members forcibly took Mokoena, 27, from the Namahadi area to school premises in an unmarked private vehicle, with some individuals impersonating police officials, on Friday afternoon.

The suspects accused Mokoena of stealing electrical cables and food intended for the school’s feeding scheme. 

“Once at the school, Mokoena was handcuffed and allegedly assaulted with sjamboks in full view of some learners present at the time.” said police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring.

A pupil reportedly attempted to transport Mokoena in a wheelbarrow, but he succumbed to his injuries outside the school premises.

“He was later found covered with blankets and declared dead by emergency medical services personnel upon their arrival,” said Mophiring.

A case of murder was opened and is under investigation.

The suspects, five men and five women, are expected to to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face murder charges.

