South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes

19 May 2025 - 10:25 By TImesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes on Monday in the Pretoria high court.

Last month the court granted more time to one of the defence lawyers to prepare his defence. Advocate Charles Mnisi, who represents Mthobisi Mncube and has taken over the defence of Muzikawkhulelwa Sibiya, asked the court to grant him a further postponement as he needed more time to prepare for Sibiya's defence.

Mnisi recently took over Sibiya's defence after the death of his former attorney Thulani Mngomezulu.

TimesLIVE

