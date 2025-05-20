South Africa

13 Ethiopians held as Tshwane clamps down on unsafe Mamelodi building

'They are all housed in a room with 20 beds and no ventilation'

20 May 2025 - 17:23
Thirteen Ethiopian nationals were found living in overcrowded and unsafe conditions inside an illegally constructed warehouse during a by-law enforcement operation in Mamelodi on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied:

Thirteen Ethiopians were found living in overcrowded and unsafe conditions inside an illegally constructed warehouse during a bylaw enforcement operation in Mamelodi on Tuesday.

The multidisciplinary operation, spearheaded by the City of Tshwane, targeted a large building that was reportedly erected across three residential properties without proper approval. Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya confirmed that the structure violated building codes and health regulations, prompting an immediate shutdown.

She said that inside the warehouse, law enforcement officials found 13 foreign nationals from Ethiopia — some with legal documentation and others without. 

“They are all housed in a room with 20 beds and no ventilation,” she said.

Moya confirmed that the Tshwane Metro Police Department has detained them until they can verify their status in South Africa. 

The city has shut down the spaza shop warehouse in Mamelodi. 

“As a city, we have not stopped our effort to monitor the food sold to our residents. This is the meat being sold to consumers in Mamelodi,” Moya said.

Moyo said the foreign nationals who operated the spaza shop pay R10,000 a month to the owner of the property. 

“The building violates the city’s building codes and poses a threat to the lives of residents. What is most concerning about this bylaw operation in Mamelodi is finding residents who allowed illegal activity and building to take place in their own back yards,” Moya said.

