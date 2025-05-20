Community angry as rape suspect escapes from police custody

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for a rape suspect who escaped from police custody on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the 28-year-old was arrested by Mariannhill police in connection with several rapes which he allegedly committed at Ekhombe policing area near Nkandla.
“The suspect was to be transported to a correctional facility when he complained of an asthma attack and fainted,” said Netshiunda. When the police were assisting him he escaped and ran through the darkness.
“A dedicated team has been established to hunt him down,” said Netshiunda.
On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli had commended citizens for unifying against gender-based violence by playing a decisive role in tracking and apprehending the rape suspect linked to multiple rape cases in the Bizimali area in Nkandla.
“This arrest is powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when community stands against violence. I applaud the courage of those who spoke out, the determination of our law enforcement officers and the resilience of Bizimali community,” said Ntuli.
A distraught member of the school governing body, who identified himself as Mathonsi, expressed disappointment at the escape of the suspect.
“The children are also disappointed with what happened because after hearing about the suspect having been arrested they were happy. In fact they celebrated throughout the night,” said Mathonsi.
Bhekisizwe Taxi Association member Silomo Ntuli, who was part of the search team which apprehended the suspect, said they were disappointed by how the suspect had escaped from police custody.
“The reason we were involved with the whole thing is that we are part of the community. The school learners who live on the outlying cottages in Bizimali play a huge role in our livelihood especially since we know the plight of joblessness in country,” he said.
Ntuli said after a meeting which brought together the school principal, parents and members of the school governing body, the community had taken a decision to intervene.
This prompted them to go to Durban where they located the suspect.
“Before we located him we had gone to his brother and he told us his whereabouts.”
The provincial education department, in a statement on Tuesday, said MEC Sipho Hlomuka is expected to visit the school on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Community angry as rape suspect escapes from police custody
Children disappointed 'because they were happy at the news of the arrest'
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew
KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for a rape suspect who escaped from police custody on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the 28-year-old was arrested by Mariannhill police in connection with several rapes which he allegedly committed at Ekhombe policing area near Nkandla.
“The suspect was to be transported to a correctional facility when he complained of an asthma attack and fainted,” said Netshiunda. When the police were assisting him he escaped and ran through the darkness.
“A dedicated team has been established to hunt him down,” said Netshiunda.
On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli had commended citizens for unifying against gender-based violence by playing a decisive role in tracking and apprehending the rape suspect linked to multiple rape cases in the Bizimali area in Nkandla.
“This arrest is powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when community stands against violence. I applaud the courage of those who spoke out, the determination of our law enforcement officers and the resilience of Bizimali community,” said Ntuli.
A distraught member of the school governing body, who identified himself as Mathonsi, expressed disappointment at the escape of the suspect.
“The children are also disappointed with what happened because after hearing about the suspect having been arrested they were happy. In fact they celebrated throughout the night,” said Mathonsi.
Bhekisizwe Taxi Association member Silomo Ntuli, who was part of the search team which apprehended the suspect, said they were disappointed by how the suspect had escaped from police custody.
“The reason we were involved with the whole thing is that we are part of the community. The school learners who live on the outlying cottages in Bizimali play a huge role in our livelihood especially since we know the plight of joblessness in country,” he said.
Ntuli said after a meeting which brought together the school principal, parents and members of the school governing body, the community had taken a decision to intervene.
This prompted them to go to Durban where they located the suspect.
“Before we located him we had gone to his brother and he told us his whereabouts.”
The provincial education department, in a statement on Tuesday, said MEC Sipho Hlomuka is expected to visit the school on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
AfriForum to lay charges against those who 'falsely accused' Bergview College principal of rape
'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA
Police arrest Facebook scammer who lured victim and allegedly raped her
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos