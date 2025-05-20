South Africa

Daybreak Foods placed in business rescue, hopes to save 3,000 jobs

PIC, a major creditor and shareholder, says it supports the move

20 May 2025 - 20:05 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Public Investment Corporation, a major shareholder of Daybreak Foods, says business rescue is the best path to preserve the company's value and potential, saving approximately 3,000 jobs.
The Public Investment Corporation, a major shareholder of Daybreak Foods, says business rescue is the best path to preserve the company's value and potential, saving approximately 3,000 jobs.
Image: 123RF/Chayakorn Lot

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), a major creditor and shareholder of Daybreak Foods, says it supports the Daybreak Foods board's decision to place the company in business rescue.

The PIC said on Monday it was of the firm belief that the company can be rescued and that business rescue is the best path to preserve the company's value and potential, saving about 3,000 jobs and realising returns for clients and their beneficiaries on their investment.

The PIC said the successful application to place Daybreak in business rescue paves the way to appoint a business rescue practitioner who will assist Daybreak to assess the extent of disruption to operations and produce a credible turnaround strategy for the business. The business rescue practitioner will work closely with the Daybreak board.

“The PIC has already undertaken several measures to contribute towards stabilising Daybreak Foods, which includes the injection of R74m in working capital that is intended to address the company’s immediate liquidity needs.”

Before the company was placed in business rescue, the PIC had reconstituted the board for Daybreak as part of interventions to stabilise governance and operations at the company.

Members of the reconstituted Daybreak Foods board are:

  • Dr Cynthia Charlotte Nkuna (retained, interim chair)
  • Lehlohonolo Andrew Makenete (interim deputy chair)
  • Tshokolo Petrus Nchocho
  • Kgampi Jack Bapela (retained)
  • Esethu Ayanda Dazana (retained) 
  • Brian Luthuli Mavuka (PIC), and
  • Martinus Philipus de Jonge (PIC) interim CEO of Daybreak Farms.

“The Daybreak Foods board, together with the PIC, will fully co-operate with the business rescue practitioner to implement a sustainable turnaround strategy and plan to stabilise the business and ensure its viability.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

PIC scrambles for cash as Daybreak creditors close in

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is engaged in a desperate last-minute cash scramble to prevent its embattled chicken producer, Daybreak ...
News
2 days ago

Chickens must come home to roost

The inglorious collapse of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)-owned Daybreak Foods illustrates yet again the glaring lack of accountability that ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali retracts his resignation

Daybreak Foods CFO Aubrey Dali has retracted his resignation and the board has accepted his decision.
News
1 week ago

Take the money and run: Daybreak chair quits hours after R625k payment

Bojane Segooa resigns with immediate effect while chickens die around her and staff go without salaries
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  2. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  3. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  4. Newzroom Afrika anchor Aldrin Sampear apologises for road rage incident, ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep91 | GWM P500, BYD Shark, Discovery Insure, HavalH6, Kia ...
Unexploded shells threaten families in Sudan's battered capital | REUTERS