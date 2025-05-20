South Africa

Divers recover body of 22-year-old man off KZN south coast

20 May 2025 - 09:46
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
NSRI divers together with other responders recovered the body of a 22-year-old man who went missing in Southbroom on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast
NSRI divers together with other responders recovered the body of a 22-year-old man who went missing in Southbroom on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast
Image: NSRI

A body believed to be that of a 22-year-old man who went missing in the surf at Southbroom on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast was recovered by police divers on Monday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Tuesday said its Shelly Beach crew was activated at around 1.30pm on Monday after eyewitness reports of a body floating in the surf zone offshore at Southbroom's Main Beach.

“A search by police divers for the missing Durban man, assisted by police K9 search and rescue, NSRI Shelly Beach and NSRI Port Edward was ongoing since Thursday last week,” it said.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the Shelly Beach rescue craft Spirit of Dawn, accompanied by police divers, was launched. 

“On arrival at the scene, the body of an adult man was located and recovered from the water by police divers and brought onboard the NSRI rescue craft,” he said.

The body was taken into the care of forensic pathology and police, said Lambinon.

“The family of the 22-year-old man were attended to at the NSRI rescue base by police and forensics authorities. Formal identification of the man is being arranged with the family, in accordance with formal protocols.

“An inquest docket has been opened by police.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Seafarer’s condition stabilised after successful rescue operation

A 32-year-old Indian seafarer was evacuated from a container motor vessel off the Port of Durban early on Sunday morning.
News
17 hours ago

Holidaymakers rescued after 7 hours in water after ski-boat capsizes

The four, from three families visiting the Hermanus area for a weekend break, had gone fishing.
News
2 months ago

Police ask for help to identify drowning victim in Lambert's Bay

The police have appealed to the public for help identify a man found floating in the surf at Lamberts Bay in the Western Cape.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  2. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika anchor Aldrin Sampear apologises for road rage incident, ... South Africa
  4. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics

Latest Videos

The last-ditch race to save the Orinoco crocodile | REUTERS
Cayenne Turbo GT Full Lap On Board Camera