The park also had to get scientists to evaluate the quantity and quality of the vegetation.
“The 42 elephants come from various family groups, with the largest group comprising nine individuals. The oldest elephant is 52 years old, while the youngest, a calf named Kabouga, is just three to four months old,” said Padayachee
Dr David Zimmermann, SANParks senior veterinarian, said the translocation was not without challenges though it was executed by an expert team of conservationists, wildlife veterinarians and logistic specialists.
Darting elephants from a helicopter and loading them on to the trucks also posed a challenge, together with ensuring safety to humans.
Elephants are considered as ecosystem engineers because their presence transforms landscapes in a way that benefit a vast array of other species. By dispersing seeds over vast areas, they contribute significantly to plant diversity and ecosystem health, SANParks said.
It said the elephants' presence in Kabouga is expected to bring ecological benefits, including habitat regeneration and increased biodiversity
Beyond environmental benefits, the return of elephants to Kabouga presents new opportunities for surrounding communities through eco-tourism, job creation and educational initiatives.
The Addo Elephant National Park, South Africa's third-largest national park, was established in 1931. It is not only home to the big five, but the big seven, which includes the southern right whale and the great white shark.
TimesLIVE
Elephants' translocation in Addo designed to 'restore ecological balance'
'Big 7' park is South Africa's third-largest national park
Image: Supplied
In a historic milestone, 42 elephants have been translocated from the main camp section of Addo Elephant National Park (AENP) in the Eastern Cape to its newly secured Kabouga section, 56km away.
South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Tuesday the move was part of efforts to expand the Addo elephants' range and restore ecological balance. This was done to manage the dense population of 700 elephants.
SANParks said Kabouga section was chosen because it has fresh water and other sections of the park mostly have acidic and salty water. The Kabouga section, about 50km away by road from the main camp, offered a restored habitat where elephants can re-establish their ecological roles. Reintroducing elephants to this landscape was central to a broader conservation vision of repairing degraded ecosystem through species-led restoration, SANParks said.
Anban Padayachee, conservation manager at the park, said the translocation project took two years of intensive planning. It was then followed by securing land and constructing fencing which took 18 months in the Kabouga section. The translocation was conducted between May 12 and 15.
Image: Supplied
The park also had to get scientists to evaluate the quantity and quality of the vegetation.
“The 42 elephants come from various family groups, with the largest group comprising nine individuals. The oldest elephant is 52 years old, while the youngest, a calf named Kabouga, is just three to four months old,” said Padayachee
Dr David Zimmermann, SANParks senior veterinarian, said the translocation was not without challenges though it was executed by an expert team of conservationists, wildlife veterinarians and logistic specialists.
Darting elephants from a helicopter and loading them on to the trucks also posed a challenge, together with ensuring safety to humans.
Elephants are considered as ecosystem engineers because their presence transforms landscapes in a way that benefit a vast array of other species. By dispersing seeds over vast areas, they contribute significantly to plant diversity and ecosystem health, SANParks said.
It said the elephants' presence in Kabouga is expected to bring ecological benefits, including habitat regeneration and increased biodiversity
Beyond environmental benefits, the return of elephants to Kabouga presents new opportunities for surrounding communities through eco-tourism, job creation and educational initiatives.
The Addo Elephant National Park, South Africa's third-largest national park, was established in 1931. It is not only home to the big five, but the big seven, which includes the southern right whale and the great white shark.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Tiny creatures are big business: Smuggled ants worth R4,163 each on black market
Visitor killed by elephant at Kruger, SANParks says
Four elephants appear unharmed after truck transporting them overturns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos