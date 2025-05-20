South Africa

Elephants' translocation in Addo designed to 'restore ecological balance'

'Big 7' park is South Africa's third-largest national park

20 May 2025 - 20:32 By Rilise Rose Raphulu
Reintroducing elephants to the Kabougasection of the Addo Elephant National Park is central to a broader conservation vision of repairing degraded ecosystem through species-led restoration, SANParks says.
In a historic milestone, 42 elephants have been translocated from the main camp section of Addo Elephant National Park (AENP) in the Eastern Cape to its newly secured Kabouga section, 56km away.

South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Tuesday the move was part of efforts to expand the Addo elephants' range and restore ecological balance. This was done to manage the dense population of 700 elephants.

SANParks said Kabouga section was chosen because it has fresh water and other sections of the park mostly have acidic and salty water. The Kabouga section, about 50km away by road from the main camp, offered a restored habitat where elephants can re-establish their ecological roles. Reintroducing elephants to this landscape was central to a broader conservation vision of repairing degraded ecosystem through species-led restoration, SANParks said. 

Anban Padayachee, conservation manager at the park, said the translocation project took two years of intensive planning. It was then followed by securing land and constructing fencing which took 18 months in the Kabouga section. The translocation was conducted between May 12 and 15.

Elephants being reintroduced to the park.
Elephants being reintroduced to the park.
The park also had to get scientists to evaluate the quantity and quality of the vegetation.

“The 42 elephants come from various family groups, with the largest group comprising nine individuals. The oldest elephant is 52 years old, while the youngest, a calf named Kabouga, is just three to four months old,” said Padayachee

Dr David Zimmermann, SANParks senior veterinarian, said the translocation was not without challenges though it was executed by an expert team of conservationists, wildlife veterinarians and logistic specialists.

Darting elephants from a helicopter and loading them on to the trucks also posed a challenge, together with ensuring safety to humans.

Elephants are considered as ecosystem engineers because their presence transforms landscapes in a way that benefit a vast array of other species. By dispersing seeds over vast areas, they contribute significantly to plant diversity and ecosystem health, SANParks said.

It said the elephants' presence in Kabouga is expected to bring ecological benefits, including habitat regeneration and increased biodiversity

Beyond environmental benefits, the return of elephants to Kabouga presents new opportunities for surrounding communities through eco-tourism, job creation and educational initiatives.

The Addo Elephant National Park, South Africa's third-largest national park, was established in 1931. It is not only home to the big five, but the big seven, which includes the southern right whale and the great white shark.

