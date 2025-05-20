‘Human stories behind the statistics’: UKZN graduate learns from female inmates

The women she interviewed were serving time for a range of offences from minor crimes such as shoplifting to more serious charges, including armed robbery and murder.
From the quiet village of Dundonald in Mpumalanga to the corridors of academia, Pamela Sibanyoni's journey has been one of the resilience, purpose and social impact.
As a Master's graduate from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), she conducted research on the education and training experiences of black female sentenced offenders in SA.
Her passion for education was sparked by the inequalities she witnessed while growing up in a rural area, where the gap between public and private schooling inspired her to explore how people strive to improve their lives even under the most difficult conditions.
“I've always loved reading and studying. I wanted to understand how others, especially those in marginalised communities such as prisons, navigate education,” she said.
Sibanyoni's Master's research, which she completed after a challenging six-semester journey, investigated how incarcerated women perceive the education and training opportunities available to them. Her work has gained recognition within academic circles, and she hopes it will inform better policy decisions.
“My goal was to contribute to meaningful discussions on prison education reform and advocate for inclusive polices that support rehabilitation through learning.”
However, her research journey was anything but smooth. Initially expected to take four semesters, her degree stretched to six. Conducting research in a female correctional facility [the name remains undisclosed to protect the identities of the participants] came with unique challenges.
Due to the vulnerability of her participants, she had to undergo an extensive ethical clearance process through UKZN and the department of correctional services.
“I had to consult a psychologist because of the sensitive nature of the research,” said Sibanyoni.
“When the psychologist at the prison resigned, I had to find one from another facility, which caused delays. Data collection was made even harder because prison events and activities often clashed with scheduled sessions, interrupting the process.”
The women she interviewed were serving time for a range of offences from minor crimes such as shoplifting to more serious charges, including armed robbery and murder.
“The women were mostly in their 30s, with the oldest 54. They were mature, open and eager to learn,” said Sibanyoni.
“Many of them longed to pursue higher education after completing matric in prison, but such opportunities don't exist.”
She also found skills training offered in correctional centres is often not aligned with the needs or dreams of female inmates.
“They want to learn practical skills they can use once they are released such as hairdressing, hospitality, computer literacy and business management. But access to computers and the internet is strictly prohibited, and many of the courses available are outdated or irrelevant.”
Sibanyoni was especially moved by a 54-year-old participant who feared the limited training available would not help her survive in the digital economy.
“She wants to start a small business after her release, but knows without practical skills or computer literacy she would struggle.”
Despite the harsh realities faced by the women, including dependence on family for basic hygiene items, many were optimistic. They saw education as a gateway to dignity and transformation, not only for themselves but for their families and communities.
“The emotional weight of the research was heavy," said Sibanyoni. "Some participants found it hard to open up, many were filled with regret. But their honesty helped me see the real human stories behind the statistics.”
One of her key findings was that existing prison education policies are often designed without meaningful input from those they are meant to serve.
“We need policies informed by real-life experiences," she said. "People working on the ground such as prison warders should have a say. Research like this can help bridge the gap between policy and lived experience.”
Currently on a gap year, Sibanyoni plans to continue her academic journey with a PhD. She hopes to deepen her impact through further research and policy advocacy, especially in education.
Reflecting on what she learnt, she said: “This journey taught me to appreciate what I have, and to use what’s available to move forward. The women’s stories are not only about mistakes; they’re about hope, growth and the possibility of change.”
