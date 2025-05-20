KZN health MEC urges staff to report abuse in the workplace

The KwaZulu-Natal health department insists that it has fair and supportive mechanisms in place for staff to report ill-treatment in the workplace and urged medical interns to use it if they encounter abuse.
This comes in the wake of the death of an intern, Dr Alulutho Mazwi, 25, while on duty at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, south of Durban, last week.
Mazwi, from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, had been diagnosed with diabetes 10 months ago, and was allegedly forced to report for duty despite informing his supervisor of his deteriorating health, having collapsed on his way to work a day before he died.
A memorial service in his honour was held at the hospital on Tuesday where the department and hospital managers extended condolences to his loved ones and the medical community as a whole.
“His passing is a huge loss to the healthcare fraternity, especially to those who worked closely with him ... The MEC and head of department acknowledge the emotional toll this tragedy has taken on medical interns, staff and the healthcare community at large,” said the department.
The director-general and acting head of the department in the province will lead a “high-level” delegation from the province in a visit to the Mazwi family on Thursday, the department confirmed.
Mazwi’s death has raised concerns over the working conditions and treatment of junior doctors by their superiors and sparked numerous calls for accountability and systematic reforms in the public healthcare sector.
The line manager who allegedly refused Mazwi medical leave has been placed on precautionary suspension for the duration of the probe into the matter.
The provincial department reiterated that its investigation “will be thorough and above board”.
“The department continues with its own investigation and reaffirms its commitment to a transparent, fair and thorough internal investigation. The circumstances surrounding Dr Mazwi’s passing are being examined with the seriousness they deserve.
“We want to reassure all staff involved in the investigation that no staff member will be victimised during the investigation, as this process should be fair for all parties involved.”
In addition to this investigation, health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has announced the involvement of the Health Ombudsman in the matter, which the KZN health department has welcomed.
The department called on medical interns to use any of various channels in place to speak out if they encounter any instance of ill-treatment.
“We want to remind the interns that they don't have to suffer in silence. The department has secure mechanisms in place to report any issues, including emotional distress, systemic challenges, or workplace grievances. They are encouraged to use official channels such as the office of the CEO, human resources, or the head of department to express concerns, lodge complaints, or request support. Failing which they can contact the MEC's office.”
MEC Nomagugu Simelane said during the department’s weekly podcast on Monday evening that interns can also write to her office anonymously.
She said they had previously intervened after getting an anonymous letter from Grace Hospital in Pietermaritzburg about the treatment of black doctors compared to their white counterparts, and that they had never heard such complaints again.
The department cautioned stakeholders against spreading unverified information and speculation on social media and public forums.
“We are committed to sharing verified information in a responsible, fact-based manner. We therefore encourage anyone with questions to seek clarity through official communication channels.
“The KZN department of health remains committed to creating a safe, supportive and just working environment for all health workers, especially during this challenging time.”
