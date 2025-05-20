South Africa

Law enforcement officers arrested for 'kidnapping, extortion' in Cape Town

The officers were attached to the metal theft unit

20 May 2025 - 18:42 By TimesLIVE
The two officers were arrested on Tuesday by SAPS. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thainoipho

Two city law enforcement officers were on Tuesday arrested in Cape Town on charges of kidnapping and extortion.

The officers, attached to the metal theft unit, allegedly kidnapped two men in Khayelitsha and demanded a ransom for their release, said safety and security MMC JP Smith. The arrests were carried out after an internal investigation by the city's safety and security investigations unit which alerted the police.

Search warrants were obtained on Monday and the officers were arrested earlier today, in collaboration with the SAPS provincial kidnapping and extortion task team.

“The city takes a dim view of any attempts at dishonesty and illegal behaviour on the part of staff. We will co-operate with police to ensure a swift conclusion to the investigation and prosecution,” said Smith.

The officers also face disciplinary hearings.

“The management of the safety and security directorate are committed to rid the department of corrupt and criminal elements and will not hesitate to investigate and take the required action when wrongdoing is uncovered.” 

