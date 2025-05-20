South Africa

POLL | What do you think is the most effective way to prevent bullying among teenagers?

20 May 2025 - 11:44 By TIMESLIVE
Bullying and violence among teenagers is in the spotlight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF
Image: 123RF

The recent incident that saw seven girls arrested for allegedly bullying a 14-year-old girl has sparked concern about the need for effective solutions to stop bullying among teenagers.

The incident was captured in a viral video showing a group of pupils from four high schools assaulting a Bedfordview High School pupil in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The girls, aged 13 and 15, appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday. The case was postponed to May 21.

The implicated pupils were also suspended by their respective schools.

The Gauteng education department has condemned the incident and urged pupils to speak out against bullying and any form of violence.

“Silence only protects the aggressor and that can lead to more misconduct,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“Pupils are encouraged to report incidents to a trusted teacher, school leadership, their parents or guardians or the nearest Gauteng department of education office.”

He urged parents to work with schools and the department to instil discipline, empathy and accountability in pupils.

“Together we can cultivate a culture of respect towards education institutions, which will ensure Gauteng schools remain safe spaces for quality learning and teaching.”

